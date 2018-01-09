2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs. 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race Ends in a K.O.

The German Power War sometimes results in collateral damage and the latest example of this involves an example of the Ford Mustang that has been seriously touched by the aftermarket phenomenon. To be more precise, a 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S recently drag raced an RTR Mustang Savage, with the battle ending brutally.

6 photos



As for the E63 S we have here, the super-sedan comes in factory stock form, which means we're dealing with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 612 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of twist.



The 'Stang is considerably friendlier to the scales than the Benz, but we must also talk about what happens further down the driveline.



To be more precise, the Blue Oval machine features a six-speed manual sending the power to the rear wheels, while the German hero mixes a nine-speed automatic with all-paw hardware.



The two velocity tools were thrown at each other by the gear heads over at Car Magazine, with the cars engaging in a quarter-mile shenanigan involving a standing start.



The clip documenting the sprinting battle includes footage captured from both cars, as well as drone-captured scenes, which means you'll be able to get a complete view of the matter.



As for the aural side of the matter, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decibel battle. In theory, the twin-turbo nature of the German



We're talking about an RTR Mustang Savage 660 - South African developer Road to Race built on the might of the Ford Mustang GT . As such, the 5.0-liter Coyote heart of the american coupe was gifted with a supercharger, with the V8 now delivering no less than 693 hp and 825 Nm (608 lb-ft) of twist.As for the E63 S we have here, the super-sedan comes in factory stock form, which means we're dealing with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 612 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of twist.The 'Stang is considerably friendlier to the scales than the Benz, but we must also talk about what happens further down the driveline.To be more precise, the Blue Oval machine features a six-speed manual sending the power to the rear wheels, while the German hero mixes a nine-speed automatic with all-paw hardware.The two velocity tools were thrown at each other by the gear heads over at Car Magazine, with the cars engaging in a quarter-mile shenanigan involving a standing start.The clip documenting the sprinting battle includes footage captured from both cars, as well as drone-captured scenes, which means you'll be able to get a complete view of the matter.As for the aural side of the matter, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decibel battle. In theory, the twin-turbo nature of the German V8 should make it inferior to the supercharged American V8, but Affalterbach engineers have done wonders for the voice of the mill, so you might have some serious listening work to do.