autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs. 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race Ends in a K.O.

9 Jan 2018, 12:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The German Power War sometimes results in collateral damage and the latest example of this involves an example of the Ford Mustang that has been seriously touched by the aftermarket phenomenon. To be more precise, a 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S recently drag raced an RTR Mustang Savage, with the battle ending brutally.
6 photos
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs 693 HP Ford Mustang Savage Drag Race
We're talking about an RTR Mustang Savage 660 - South African developer Road to Race built on the might of the Ford Mustang GT. As such, the 5.0-liter Coyote heart of the american coupe was gifted with a supercharger, with the V8 now delivering no less than 693 hp and 825 Nm (608 lb-ft) of twist.

As for the E63 S we have here, the super-sedan comes in factory stock form, which means we're dealing with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 612 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of twist.

The 'Stang is considerably friendlier to the scales than the Benz, but we must also talk about what happens further down the driveline.

To be more precise, the Blue Oval machine features a six-speed manual sending the power to the rear wheels, while the German hero mixes a nine-speed automatic with all-paw hardware.

The two velocity tools were thrown at each other by the gear heads over at Car Magazine, with the cars engaging in a quarter-mile shenanigan involving a standing start.

The clip documenting the sprinting battle includes footage captured from both cars, as well as drone-captured scenes, which means you'll be able to get a complete view of the matter.

As for the aural side of the matter, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decibel battle. In theory, the twin-turbo nature of the German V8 should make it inferior to the supercharged American V8, but Affalterbach engineers have done wonders for the voice of the mill, so you might have some serious listening work to do.

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Ford Mustang drag racing Ford Mercedes-AMG
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI NEXOHYUNDAI NEXO CrossoverCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniAll car models  