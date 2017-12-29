Audi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag Race Brings Top Gear Suspense

As sweet as hot hatches are, one can never truly escape the feeling that hooning such a machine sometimes means you're only quick inside your mind. For instance, a soccer mom driving the range-topping SUV she had recently bought might overtake you simply because she was in a hurry. You might imagine that going for a top-tier hot hatch such as the Focus RS might dismiss such a scenario, but you'd be wrong, especially if the said driver would be behind the wheel of an Audi SQ7.

And Top Gear has prepared just such a scenario for you. No, we're not talking about the little traffic battle, that's ridiculous, even by TG standards.Instead, we're referring to the SQ7 and the Focus RS duking it out in a straight line. The velocity tools got together for an aerodrome drag race, with the two using a human Christmas Tree. This little detailed made quite a difference, since there was no equipment to make sure both contenders set off at the same time.Even so, this is the kind of drag race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.Numbers fans should also be thrilled, since the piece of footage at the bottom of the page includes all the figures you need for such a sprinting battle.Come to think of it, the drag race we have here reminds us of a similar stunt we recently delivered. You know, the velocity battle that saw the tri-turbo Audi (two conventional turbochargers, plus an electric compressor) duking it out with an Alfa Romeo 4C.And with super-SUVs getting more and more popular by the year, you can expect even more experiences of the kind next year (are you ready for the innevitable Lamborghini Urus vs. The World saga?)