Watch: 2,800 HP Nissan GT-R Driver Fights Car after Losing Parachute at 200 MPH

Those who know a thing or two about drag racing are well aware of the fact that the deceleration phase can be just as tricky as the acceleration part of the sprinting adventure. And when such a stunt involves a Nissan GT-R featuring more than four times the factory power, the dangers that await the one behind the wheel are not few.

Now, as the driver passed the finish line and started killing the velocity of the car, he aimed to use the parachute installed on the drag strip machine. Nevertheless, a mount issue caused the safety element to be left behind the car right after it was deployed.



And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the guy behind the wheel of the GT-R, who works for the said developer, struggling to bring the



Fortunately, the hefty stopping hardware of the Nissan GT-R did its job well, so the beast left the track in one piece.



"When I said “2800+ should make things interesting” this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind. Another 6-second pass from Panda at BDRC Round two. A parachute mount failure made things interesting at the end of the track, but all is well and we are working hard to get it repaired and back in action tomorrow for Qualifying!" the driver explains on Facebook.



