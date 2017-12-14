Nissan GT-R vs. VW Golf Drag Race Has Surprising Ending

Let's say you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R and decided to take your R35 to the drag strip. A Volkswagen Golf lines up next to you - should you be worried?

The answer is a big, fat "yes", since no sane Vee-Dub owner would defy the twin-turbo V6 motor or the ATTESSA E-TS all-paw hardware of the Nissan halo car without knowing that his Golf has the muscle to back up such a position.Fortunately, you don't have to turn to your imagination for such a scenario, since it's all shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The clip shows a Nissan GT-R getting together with a Volkswagen Golf with the aim of playing the Christmas Tree game.The Golf we have here comes from the third incarnation of the compact. Arguably, this is the least love generation of the German icon. You see, while the age of the Mk I and Mk II has allowed them to be labeled as retro machines, the Mk III doesn't fall into this category.However, the thrid-gen Golf, which was built between 1992 and 1998, is old enough to be considered far away from our contemporary heroes.Nevertheless, the VR6-animated incarnations of the Mk III Volkswagen Golf , which was offered with 4Motion all-wheel-drive, still packs enough of a punch to impress.And while we're not aware of the tech goodies fitted to the Volkswagen we have here, we could expect this to be a VR6 that has been taken down the forced induction route with the help of aftermarket route.Judging by the explosive start of the Golf, the VW packs, while the driver mod also seems to play an important role here.Fortunately, the video of the drag race involves the quarter-mile times of the two, so you'll get to see the performance of each car, regardless of its driver's reaction time.