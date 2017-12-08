Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Supercharged AWD Charger Drag Race Is a Near Crash

Now that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Hellcat has demonstrated that the factory-blown 6.2-liter HEMI motor can be paired with all-paw hardware, a certain part of the Hellcat community is even more vocal about the lack of grip of the 707-hp Challenger and Charger.

6 photos



Of course, one can always set out to build his or her own all-wheel-drive forced induction Challenger or Charger. And this is what the owner of the four-door Mopar machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page has done.



And, to make things spicier, the all-wheel-drive 5.7L V8 Charger, which features a ProCharger (basically, this is a belt-driven turbo) has recently drag raced a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.



The brothers got together for a rather short sprinting brawl, one that sat between the 1/8- and the 1/4-mile length. As such, the blitz-style all-wheel-drive of the four-door allowed it to face its two-door rival without having to worry about it.



The shenanigan came to use via the velocity addicted crew over at TFLCar. And, despite the thing that they took the battle to the track, things ended in an offroading near-crash. It all involved the Hellcat, but, fortunately, the generous ground clearance of the machine meant that the body of the muscle beast wasn't damaged.



Truth be told, the all-wheel-drive hero we're talking about also packs a bit of Hellcat magic, as the owner gladly explains.



