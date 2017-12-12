autoevolution
 

1,100 HP Lamborghini Huracan vs. Lamborghini Countach Drag Race Quickie Is Wild

Does the Lamborghini Huracan need any modifications to leave the Countach behind in a drag race? As obvious as the answer to this question is, the Bull-to-Bull sprint battle we're here to show you today involves a twin-turbo V10 beast duking it out with the 80s icon.
Sure, this drag race takes place in a shop's yard, but this isn't any shop. Instead, we're talking about the Hoonigans' facility. You know, the crew led by Ken Block.

And yes, the owner of an actual Countach (read: not a replica) agreed to abuse the clutch for a smoking rear-wheel-drive launch that would give him a chance to one-up the TT Huracan - we'll stop describing the race here, as we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.

We're looking at a 1986 Countach that comes with a respectable mileage, since its odo showed 46,000 miles at the time of the drag race. Keep in mind that driving the thing requires serious manhandling skills, whether we're talking about working the clutch through the city or keeping the posterior on track while going canyon carving.

As for the Huracan, this can be considered the opposite of the Countach at least as far as the daily driving matters are concerned. Nevertheless, the one we have here has been gifted with a pair of 67mm turbos. And, except for the rear bumper removal, which allows for the forced induction hardware to be visible, the supercar looks stock.

As such, its 5.2-liter V10 now delivers 850 hp on pump gas and around 1,100 ponies when fed with race juice. And with the build having used an LP610-4 as a starting point, this monster makes full use of its all-paw hardware to harness all that muscle.

P.S.: You can head over to the 19:20 point (no 1320video pun intended) of the video below for the sprinting action.

lamborghinu countach Lamborghini lamborghini Huracan drag racing
