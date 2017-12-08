Drag Racing Dodge Viper Blows Engine, Catches Fire and Hits the Wall Twice

Immagine a Viper-to-Viper drag race held among fifth-generation models. Since we're talking about the latest incarnation of the snake, which is nowhere near as determined to kill its driver as its predecessors, things should go pretty smoothly, especially since we're talking about the controlled environment that is the drag strip.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows a pair of Gen V models duking it out in the Christmas Tree arena (no X-Mas Tree-carrying supercar pun intended).



Alas, the white example of the American supercar blew its V10 halfway through the quarter-mile adventure it was engaged in. As it sometimes happens during such ordeals, the explosion of the motor caused the machine to lose traction, as it slipped on its own fluids.



This saw the Viper hitting the concrete barrier on the side of the track, which was obviously pretty close to the beast. And, since the Dodge had built plenty of momentum up to that point, the vehicle recoiled off the wall. The Viper slid across the drag strip, hit the barrier on the other side and once again recoiled, ending up in the middle of the truck.



As if all the events mentioned above hadn't been enough, the



The only positive side of this unfortunate happening comes from the fact that, according to the YouTube description of the accident footage, the driver "was OK" - the clip comes from YT label High Tech Corvette.



We'll remind you that such stories don't always end as one might expect. For instance, while we've

It appears that the video showcasing the accident has been removed, so we're only left with the screenshots above.



