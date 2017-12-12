Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Biker Troll Wins

Can you imagine what it will be like to tell your children stories about the time when EVs were still in their youth and Teslas used to duke it out with suck-squeeze-bang-blow machines? Until you get to turn to your imagination, we're here to bring you yet another tale of the kind, one that involves a P100D and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

That's because the 650 hp Chevy comes with a six-speed manual, which means the guy behind the wheel might sweat when getting the thing off the line. Nevertheless, the ZL1 guy was more than happy to work the clutch on multiple occasions, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



The golden bowtie animal comes in factory stock form, but we have to mention that the connection to the road is established with the help of Toyo R888 rubber.



Speaking of which, the two velocity tools raced on no less than four occasions, with these involving both standing and rolling starts - the drivers wanted to make sure the conclusion of the battle is relevant.



This could make one think about the still-in-their-infancy electric bikes, but this is another story for another time.



Speaking of which, regardless of your favorite number of wheels, we're asking you not to take such street battles as an example when grabbing the keys.



