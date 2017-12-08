autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Adult Star Mareike Fox Makes Photo Shoot With Her Widebody Nissan GT-R

8 Dec 2017, 19:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mareike Fox doesn't seem to be like your average adult film actress. In fact, she doesn't do much "acting," but she did do the deed right next to the Nissan GT-R since the last time we talked about her. I don't think anybody in the industry has ever done something like that.
3 photos
Adult Star Mareike Fox Makes Photo Shoot With Her Widebody Nissan GT-RAdult Star Mareike Fox Makes Photo Shoot With Her Widebody Nissan GT-R
Perhaps in preparation for her next flick, the German blonde updated the look of the Japanese supercar that she owns, getting rid of the Prior Design kit. The 26-year old put on a fake kimono that barely covers anything and did a photo shoot next to green Godzilla. You know... the kind that you can show on YouTube.

Now, I don't know if these videos can be monetized, but if you can't make a Rocket Bunny GT-R and pose all sexy next to it, we could be witnessing the end of the era of creativity.

The kit is made by Pandem, and she says it's the first one to be fitted in Germany. It includes the usual flares that bolt straight into the factory fenders of the car, making it much broader. Some say it's tacky and that the GT-R has been ruined. But this car was never built to be classy or understated.

The Pandem Rocket Bunny V2 aerokit was fitted at a place in Germany called Tofu Garage, which is an explicit reference to the famous AE86 from Initial D. What better place to customize a Japanese car?

From the front, it looks like a drift car, with all those vents cut out in the bumper and grille. But with such fancy gold wheels and air suspension, we doubt the GT-R will do anything dangerous.

Not that it can't, because the last time we checked, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 has been tuned to around 750 HP. We need more GT-R fans like her.

Nissan GT-R Nissan cars and girls
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  