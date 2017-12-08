Adult Star Mareike Fox Makes Photo Shoot With Her Widebody Nissan GT-R

Mareike Fox doesn't seem to be like your average adult film actress. In fact, she doesn't do much "acting," but she did do the deed right next to the Nissan GT-R since the last time we talked about her. I don't think anybody in the industry has ever done something like that.

3 photos



Now, I don't know if these videos can be monetized, but if you can't make a Rocket Bunny GT-R and pose all sexy next to it, we could be witnessing the end of the era of creativity.



The kit is made by Pandem, and she says it's the first one to be fitted in Germany. It includes the usual flares that bolt straight into the factory fenders of the car, making it much broader. Some say it's tacky and that the GT-R has been ruined. But this car was never built to be classy or understated.



The Pandem Rocket Bunny V2 aerokit was fitted at a place in Germany called Tofu Garage, which is an explicit reference to the famous



From the front, it looks like a drift car, with all those vents cut out in the bumper and grille. But with such fancy gold wheels and air suspension, we doubt the GT-R will do anything dangerous.



Not that it can't, because the last time we checked, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 has been tuned to around 750 HP . We need more GT-R fans like her.



