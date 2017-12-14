autoevolution
 

Nissan GT-R Track Edition vs. Porsche 911 Track Battle Has Crushing Result

When a Nissan GT-R and a Porsche 911 Turbo meet in a track battle, you can be certain of quite a few matters. For one thing, the spectacle is guaranteed, with this all-paw monsters delivering jaw-dropping stopwatch numbers and sitting close enough to keep the fire alive.
This is precisely what happens in the fight we're here to show you, which shows a 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition duking it out with a 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo.

Keep in mind that neither of the two is the most fierce of this kind. That title would have to go to the Nismo incarnation of Godzilla, while there are currently three Neunelfer labels that can one-up the Turbo. We'll list these in the ascending order of their stopwatch might: the Turbo S, the GT3 and, of course, the GT2 RS. Mind you, a fourth rear-engined animal of the sort is set to land next year, namely the Gen 2 GT3 RS, which will sit just below the GT2 RS, but this is another story for another time.

Returning to the fight we have here, this sees the two supercas duking it out in Germany. No, the two didn't meet on the Nurburgring, but you shouldn't let this bother you, since the uber-technical nature of the Sachsenring means the go-fast tools were put to serious hooning work.

The sprinting was part of an Auto Bild test, so yes, we can talk about the stopwatch. However, since we don't aim to ruin the fun of the video, we won't reveal which of the two was quicker.

However, we can tell you that one of them managed to crush the others - they didn't lap the track together, setting individual times instead.

Despite having entirely different ways of delivering their performance, the similarities between the two are amazing. You see, both pack twin-turbocharged six-cylinder motors that use double-clutch trannies to send their power to all four wheels.

And, more importantly, for the kind of driving that takes place outside the track, the GT-R and the 911 share the 2+2 seating layout.

