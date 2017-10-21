This Is How You Drift a Maserati MC12

However, this doesn't mean that MC12s spend their time sleeping inside garages. In fact, we're here to show you an example of such a Maserati that enjoys being hooned as its maker intended it to.The beast in question, a Stradale (this was the road-going version of the MC12), was recently put through its paces in its home country. The 630 hp animal was recently drifted on the Autodromo Varano and you can check out the sideways action in the first piece of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page.Those of you who have spent time on the automotive side of social media will recognize powerslidelover, the aficionado providing the sharp driving mooves. As for the passenger of the MC12, we're talking about YouTuber Shmee150.Since we're dealing with an atmospheric V12, which obviously packs a Ferrari design, the overly smooth torque delivery means that the one behind the wheel can easily steer using the pedal on the right.And in this age, when go-fast machines are turning to turbocharging in pursuit of superior efficiency, stunts such as the one we have here only grow in value.Then we have the aural side of the shenanigan, with the 6.0-liter V12 delivering the kind of song that can keep one awake at night.Now, the Italian land-to-land missile also came with a track-only version, which used the Corsa moniker. And powerslidelover also happened to hoon this machine on the track - you'll find the result in the second clip below.