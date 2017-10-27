Nurburgring Bans Lap Timing for Public Sessions: "Tourist Drives Are About Fun"

With the current Nurburgring season preparing to come to an end, the track officials have now enforced a new rule for those willing to engage in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures. And if you're among those who enjoy timed laps, you should pay attention to this.

At the end of the day, aficionados playing the Green Hell game should keep in mind that there's no such thing as winning the Touristenfahrten, so turning to one's common sense while flying on the circuit is always the best way to go. To be more precise, using the stopwatch while flying from one Green Hell corner to another is now forbidden. The Ring management has even come up with fliers, which were printed in both German and English, all in the effort to make sure that the new rule is obeyed. And you can check out the pieces of paper in the images above, which come from the Nurburgring Bridge To Gantry Facebook page.It's worth noting that those who chose to stick to their chronograph habits risk receiving a ban.Truth be told, lapping the Nurburgring is already dangerous enough even when drivers aren't focusing in impressing the stopwatch. For the always-capricious weather to the heavy traffic and the fluid spills, the traps that await Green Hell tourists are not few.Segregation is always a polarising solution in such case and yet we have to mention that there are certain Ring tourists who actually increase the value of the activities taking part on the circuit by timing their Bridge to Gantry sprints (this is the layout of the track used during public days, which doesn't include the Nordschleife's main straight).Let's take Robert Servanski, for instance. We're talking about Koenigsegg's factory driver, who sometimes enjoys blitzing the Ring in his track-prepped Mazda Miata.The lap times help Servanski improve his driving, with this obviously also bringing benefits to those who follow his adventures online.We're expecting a (more or less) small number of drivers who hit the Nurburgring to continue down the chronograph path, as it happens with those who ignore the drifting ban and lap the circuit sideways.At the end of the day, aficionados playing the Green Hell game should keep in mind that there's no such thing as winning the Touristenfahrten, so turning to one's common sense while flying on the circuit is always the best way to go.