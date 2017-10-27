Tesla Model X Owners Hilariously Lose It When They Spot a Model 3 on the Road

The way people react to seeing a Tesla Model 3 out and about is a clear indicator of how few of them Elon Musk's company has managed to roll out so far.

Tesla released its Q3 deliveries and the Model 3 fell awfully short of its target for 1,500 units, with just 220 of them finding their new owners. Which, in case you've forgotten, are all Tesla employees, their family members or company insiders.That means spotting one on the street is still quite an event, especially if you don't live on the West Coast where most of the deliveries took place. The further East you move from California, the slimmer the chances get. And if you manage to see one across the Atlantic, you should try the lottery as well.For this couple - who own a Tesla Model X electric, live in Atlanta, Georgia, and run a YouTube channel dedicated to EVs, solar power, recycling and all things eco-friendly - running into a Model 3 turned out to be too much. They instantly went into stalking mode and one could almost say harassed the poor driver.Parents of two, they immediately start acting like college girls who just caught a whiff of Brad Pitt. You can almost feel their excitement even though they're just two 2D people you've never met who, as far as you're concerned, live on your screen.They follow the Model 3 and even try to get beside it, at which point the driver tries to cover his face. He doesn't do anything crazy to try and shake them off, and is eventually saved by the fact that their destinations didn't match and the wife was late for an appointment. Otherwise, he would have had two more mouths to feed at dinner because it sure didn't look as though they were going to give up.The fact they're Model 3 reservation holders might have played a role as well. If you had put a downpayment for a car that virtually nobody has right now and saw one right in front of you, you would probably freak out a little as well. So it's alright, there's something that can send any of us into a similar frenzy.