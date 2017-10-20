Here Is the Tesla Model 3 Driving Review You've Been Waiting for

Up to this point, all we've seen of the Model 3 in action have been Instagram videos that would have been considered short even by Vine standards. Well, we knew this was coming, so here it is.

The guys at OCDetailing have received a Tesla Model 3 a few weeks ago and immediately released a few clips in which they talked about the new EV's exterior and interior features in detail. They also promised an extended hands-on driving experience video would follow, but they didn't put a date on it.We keep saying "they," but the only face we could see in those videos belonged to Joseph Torbati. His style of reviewing the car had a mixed reception, and that was down to the fact that a lot of the Tesla owners and fans were upset about his lack of knowledge on the car.We actually think that him discovering how things worked and trying them out for the first time while doing the review showed how a lot of the future Model 3 owners would interact with their vehicles. Not all of the 400,000 reservation holders - and the millions more who Tesla hopes will follow - are avid readers of automotive news websites, after all.Besides, like it or not, it's not as if there's an abundance of Model 3 videos on the Internet, as we've mentioned before, so you're stuck with this. But before the media gets their hands on the new EV and the professional reviews start pouring in, this is quite a useful substitute.Joe actually drives the Model 3 from his shop to the Freemont plant where he tests the vehicle's charging process as well. With not so many other EVs sucking up the power at Tesla's station, it got up to 110 miles of range per hour.The video goes on to talk about a lot of other features and characteristics such as the Autopilot (or the lack of it), the noise level, the suspension system and handling, the user interface, and, of course, the acceleration. If you're interested in finding out more about the Model 3 as it stands right now, you have to watch this.