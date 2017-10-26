More Tesla Model 3 Tech Specs Revealed - Fastest Charging Rates on the Market

When General Motors introduced the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt late last year, it said it came with a maximum range of 238 miles. Later on-road tests revealed the electric hatchback was actually capable of quite a few more without resorting to hypermiling techniques.
The explanation is that manufacturers prefer to undercut the actual figures just to make sure that nobody will ever have any chance of failing to reach the promised range. It's not really something new - German carmakers have constantly been communicating a lower power output for some of their models.
Tesla said the long-range Model 3 would be able to cover 310 miles (500 km) on a full charge, but an EPA document showed that was actually closer to 334 miles (537 km). It's a significant improvement that could make the difference between reaching a Supercharger or calling for a tow truck on certain occasions.
Speaking of Superchargers, the same document made another interesting reference to Tesla's latest EV. It would appear the Model 3 is capable of receiving a charge rate higher the current capabilities of the brand's charging network. We can't tell what that would mean for the actual charging times, but it would surely make them shorter.
The paper Tesla sent to the EPA
states that "the vehicle is also capable of accepting DC current up to 525A from an off�board charger (Supercharger)."
Multiply that by the total voltage of the 480 kg battery pack - which is 350 V), and you get a maximum rate of 184 kW. The current cap set by Tesla is 120 kW per car, with a Supercharger station capable of handling up to 145 kW split between the two cars.
Experience so far shows that these numbers have almost never been reached by users, so they remain purely theoretical. However, an increase is an increase and provided Tesla will begin installing Superchargers capable of sustaining these higher rates, then Model 3 users should experience faster charging times than current Model S or Model X EVs.