Is This the 405 HP BMW M2 CS Lapping the Nurburgring?

BMW M2 fans have plenty of reasons to jump for joy these days, since the Bavarian automaker is working to deliver a spiced-up incarnation of the badge, namely the M2 CS.

And the M2 prototype that can be seen in the piece of Nurburgring spy footage below is probably the CS.



Thanks to a set of allegedly leaked VIN codes, we found out that the BMW M2 CS will pack a detuned version of the S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that animates the M3 and



As with the non-Clubsport model, the transmission choices will include both an eight-speed automatic and a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.



Speaking of which, you should enjoy your stick shift M2s while they last. As it has done with the M5 in the days of the now-retired F10 generation, BMW has explained that the next-gen M2 won't allow customers to go for a third pedal.



"I like manual very much, but the take-up rate from customers on cars other than the M2 is just going down. The fact is that a double clutch gearbox delivers better performance and efficiency,” BMW M vice president Dirk Hacker has



The CS treatment has already been applied to the M4, with this also involving a 70 kg (33 lbs) diet and we're expecting the M2 Clubsport to go down a similar route.



On the pricing front, the CS treatment should bring a premium of between $10,000 and $ 15,000 compared to the price of a standard M2, if we may call the compact sportscar so. Expect the BMW M2 CS to make its debut next year.



Speaking of the Clubsport badge, BMW is also testing the



