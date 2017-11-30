Koenigsegg Regera Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt Coming in 2018? Teaser Is Here

You see, the K crew uploaded a teaser Showing the Regera doing its thing on the track. We can see the 1,500 hp hybrid tackling a few bends and, as a bonus, the thing even goes drifting towards the end of the brief clip.
While this piece of footage, which was captured at the Ring Knutstorp, in the automotive producer's home country, doesn't mean too much (the thing is even sped up at times), we can't say the same about the message accompanying it.
"Regera Track time - Instant power everywhere is fun and efficient at the same time. A leisure lap can easily become a record lap!" the hypercar crafter said.
And we can't help but think that Koenigsegg could try to set a Nurburgring production car lap record with the Regera next year. Given the fact that we're talking about an amazing piece of engineering, one that involves a transmissionless setup, such a feat seems entirely plausible.
We'll remind you that the Swedes attempted to grab this trophy in 2016. Alas, an ABS
sensor failure caused
a spectacular One:1 crash. And while the company promised it would make efforts to return this year, such an adventure never took place.
Instead, Koenigsegg focused on straight-line feats, managing to grab
Bugatti's 0-400-0 km/h (0-259-0 mph) world record.
So here's to hoping we see the Regera challenging the VW Group once again, namely attempting to steal the 6:47.3 thunder of the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
Regera Track time - Instant power everywhere is fun and efficient at the same time. A leisure lap can easily become a record lap! #koenigsegg
A post shared by Official Koenigsegg (@koenigseggautomotive) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:31am PST