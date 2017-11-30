autoevolution
 

Porsche Panamera Turbo ST Sets Nurburgring Trailer Record Towing Porsche Tractor

We hear more and more aficionados talking about how Nurburgring lap records are less relevant than portrayed. And while this is obviously a debated that can't be settled too easily, the keep-on-lapping camp has just scored a new victory. Ladies and gentlemen drivers, allow us to point out that the Green Hell now has a trailer record.
The whole stunt involves a pair of Porsches, one of which is a tractor. To be more precise, a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo hauling a Junior 108 agricultural machine inside a Moetedfindt FTP235 trailer has gone round the Ring in 12:06.

The trailer maker proudly took the record to YouTube (helmet tip to Bridge To Gantry), letting us know that the twin-axle trailer stunt involved a maximum velocity of 120 km/h (75 mph), which makes the stopwatch number mentioned above an impressive one.

Alas, we didn't get the full lap video, so we'll have to settle for the edited footage at the bottom of the page - we know quite a few car guys and gals who would've enjoyed every second of the moderate pace journey.

And if you feel surprised by this record, imagine what the velocity-addicted folks over at Jaguar must be going through. You know, the lads who probably thought they ended the 2017 Nurburgring seasons with a bang when they announced that the XE SV Project 8 had set a new production sedan Ring record.

Sure, the 7:21 lap time of the 600 hp Jag is far from being threatened by the Panny achievement we have here, but this hauling job might just be the last Green Hell stopwatch achievement of the year.

Speaking of 2017 Nordschleife accolades, there are two more names we need to mention. We'll start with Koenigsegg, who was supposed to bring the One:1 back to the Ring and set a new record - an ABS failure caused a massive crash for the record-attempting hypercar last year, remember?

Then again, with the K people having used the Megawatt-engined Agera RS to steal the Bugatti Chiron's 0-400-0 km/h (0-259-0 mph) record this year, they're probably pretty pleased with how 2017 turned out.

As for the second automaker, we're referring to the golden bowtie, who has yet to deliver the Nurburgring chronograph number for the 750 hp 2019 Corvette ZR1. We're expecting Chevy to have postponed the whole thing for next year, since the Ring is getting a few updates that could make things slightly quicker. Meanwhile, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible should keep us busy.

