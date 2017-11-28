autoevolution
 

2018 BMW M5 Drifting on Nurburgring Is a Match Made in Heaven

It's not uncommon for carmakers to continue Nurburgring testing after a machine has made its official debut. But why would we be interested in such matters once the press release has delivered all the necessary info on the matter? Well, if we talking about a velocity behemoth such as the 2018 BMW M5, the Green Hell hooning is as delicious as they get, so here's your answer.
And, in order for this answer to be complete, we've brought along a piece of F90 M5 Ring test footage, one that shows the super-sedan being put to drifting work.

In the first part of the clip, we get to see the 600 hp four-door tackling Brunchen 2 sideways - this is one of the most difficult corners of the track for those who aren't aware of its layout. Nevertheless, drivers familiar with the Nordschleife won't hesitate to get the tail out here.

Given the damp condition of the track and the way in which the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8-animated animal slides, we can't help but think that the engineer behind the wheel aimed to pull an all-wheel-drive slide for the final part of the stunt (check out the swift recovery).

Keep in mind that while the 2018 BMW M5 also has an RWD-only mode, its all-paw system allows allows for moderate slides.

Speaking of which, it's obvious that anybody who gets behind the wheel of the Bimmer these days only wants to deliver delicious slip angles. In fact, this is the third time this week when we bring you such an adventure.

The previous two involved BMW driver Timo Glock demonstrating what a high-speed drift means in an M5. Then we have Mat Watson from Carwow, who recently found a way of getting around the driving impressions embargo, which is set for December 5. How? Well, he allowed the drifting to speak for itself...

