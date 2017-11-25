2018 BMW M5 High-Speed Drifting Is Timo Glock's Smoke Show

Until earlier this year, asking if the BMW M5 can drift was as ridiculous as things get in the go-fast realm. Nevertheless, with the F90-generation M5 having gained all-paw abilities, such a question only came naturally. Fortunately, the Bavarian automaker has decided to gift the 2018 M5 with M xDrive, which involves an RWD-only driving mode.

67 photos



The latest stunt dedicated to the said purpose involves BMW works driver Timo Glock, who was asked to leave mercy outside the generous cabin of the



The result can be checked out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the pro driver sliding the hell out of the four-door missile.



Not only does Glock deliver glorious slip angles, but he also drifts the Bimmer at overly generous velocity levels. Keep in mind that we're talking about a machine that can easily serve continent-blitzing purposes, so seeing it running sideways in such fashion is even more amazing.



Those of you who are focused on the financial side of such shenanigans can talk about drifting the hell out of a $100,000-plus machine. We'll remind you that the price of the F90 M5 has recently AMG E63 S kicks off at $104,400.



Hit the "play" button below to see what happens when the 600 hp, 516 lb-ft twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the 2018 BMW M5 is asked to flog some rubber - we don't even want to think about how quickly a pair of rear tires will be sent to rubber heaven via such hooning.



And now that the uber-5er is ready to reach its first owners, the German automotive producer is making efforts to spread the word on the super-sedan's dancing skills.The latest stunt dedicated to the said purpose involves BMW works driver Timo Glock, who was asked to leave mercy outside the generous cabin of the 2018 M5 The result can be checked out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the pro driver sliding the hell out of the four-door missile.Not only does Glock deliver glorious slip angles, but he also drifts the Bimmer at overly generous velocity levels. Keep in mind that we're talking about a machine that can easily serve continent-blitzing purposes, so seeing it running sideways in such fashion is even more amazing.Those of you who are focused on the financial side of such shenanigans can talk about drifting the hell out of a $100,000-plus machine. We'll remind you that the price of the F90 M5 has recently leaked online, with the thing starting at $102,600. For the record, this places the Bavarian machine extremely close to its Affalterbach rival, since the Mercedes-E63 S kicks off at $104,400.Hit the "play" button below to see what happens when the 600 hp, 516 lb-ft twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the 2018 BMW M5 is asked to flog some rubber - we don't even want to think about how quickly a pair of rear tires will be sent to rubber heaven via such hooning.