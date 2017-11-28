autoevolution
 

VW Arteon Takes on C-Class and Alfa Giulia in Weird Comparison

Everybody knows that Mercedes makes the best luxury cars in the world, right? Well, if you take price into consideration, you might be disappointed. This review from Australia takes the basic C 200 version of the executive sedan and pits it against the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Volkswagen Arteon.
The C-Class is the oldest car in this test. And with the "200" powertrain, it doesn't stand a chance against the AWD, 280 HP Arteon.

The Arteon takes the technology of the People's Car and wraps it in a luxury package. It's longer and lower than the Passat it's based on, with options adding to its appeal as well.

It's also the roomiest car in this class, bot regarding legroom and cargo space. But despite the R-Line leather seats and digital instruments, the cabin of the Volkswagen doesn't have the same presence as the Mercedes. This made the reviewers wonder if it can be considered a luxury car in the first place. No, it's not a contender.

The C200 "oozes quality," especially in the interior department, where the car borrows the design of larger and more expensive Mercedes models. However, the use of imitation leather and a tacked on screen cost the car some points. The styling is also beginning to show its age, with a mid-life facelift approaching fast. The lost points are clawed back by the typical rear-wheel drive handling characteristics.

Yet engaging driving characteristics are also abundantly available in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the first car of its kind to come out of Italy in many years.

Build quality is something you don't expect from an Alfa Romeo. But at this price point, the Giulia impresses with quality leather, some wood trim, and pleasant design. And so, it's the unexpected winner of the comparative review.

