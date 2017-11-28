Vlog from 2018 BMW M5 Launch Shows M Carbon Parts and Drifting

We can't wait find out what the new M5 is like, but there's about a week's worth of embargo. Mat Watson from Carwow decided to get around that with a quick vlog. He can't say what the car is like to drive, but the footage is very exciting.

To keep fans of RWD shenanigans happy, the M5 also has a RWD mode, which



Anyway, this clip is mainly a quick walkaround of the features which we heard about but were very eager to see up close. Besides the regular M5, BMW also brought a safety car version, which has been decked out with carbon fiber features like the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, exhaust tips and trunk spoiler. Even the wheels are special!



Inside, the normal model has highlights like a new steering wheel with programmable M buttons and a carbon-trimmed dashboard. Like the M4, it's got glowing emblems in the backrests, plus it matches every luxury feature that the 5 Series offers, including gesture controls and the ability to pass other cars on the highway on its own, stay within its lane and even come to a stop.



The safety car, meanwhile, features extra buttons for the light bar and really cool 1-piece bucket seats. The most important part of any M car remains the engine, and the M5 continues to use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. But the news is that the engine is now larger than on every German competitor and produces 600 HP , 40 more than before, but slightly down on the E63.



M-specific brakes are standard, but buyers can opt for carbon ceramic units if they want to track the car. That's what we see in the video.



