German Blonde Reviews Mercedes-AMG E63 With Capristo Exhaust

This is Sophia. No, not the AI robot, but a German car vlogger who owns a Golf GTI Clubsport and Porsche 911 GT3. Her latest review focuses on what's probably the hottest Mercedes-Benz model of the year, the AMG-badged E63 S.
Not only that, but it's the Edition 1, which is only available for a year after the launch. It comes with different Designo Night Black Magno paint and the standard Night Pack, getting rid of all the chrome. The wheels are also special, as is the interior covered in Nappa Black, Nappa Dynamica (that's for the ceiling) and held together by yellow contrast stitching.

They didn't change the specs, though. This E63 S' force-fed 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 612 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm, which enables the car to reach 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with help from a 9-speed gearbox and AWD. Something nobody talks about is the fact that it can run on only four cylinders. It's the little stuff that makes this a daily-driver supercar.

And being based on the new E-Class platform means it's packed full of 12-inch screens that give you crystal-clear information. It's also the safest 612 horsepower car a lunatic can buy.

Some German showrooms are dipping their toe in the tuning business. For example, this brand new €150,000 sports sedan has been equipped with a custom exhaust system from Capristo. The company is well known for its mufflers, and this one can't possibly disappoint.

Sophia Calate is like a German version of Rebecca Jackson, not only a keen driver but also short in stature. She makes the E63 look like a car for giants. The reviewer points out all the carbon fiber trim covering the dash and doors. You'd think that all AMG models must have it, but that's not the case.

The thing about this new model is that its AWD system has a drift mode. She puts that to the test around some static cars, but the footage honestly isn't that spectacular.

