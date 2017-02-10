autoevolution

First 2017 Skoda Octavia Acceleration Test: Ugly But Fast

 
10 Feb 2017, 14:19 UTC ·
by
The Octavia's facelift is so controversial that Czech website Autoforum felt the need to overlay the bumper over their acceleration video, just so people would click it out. That's funny, but the performance on offer is nothing to be laughed at.
We don't know why Skoda makes a sensible, boring even family estate and then fits it with a powerful engine and launch control. But we're glad they did, because people need new ways to scare their kids.

The powertrain being tested here is the same as that in the Octavia Scout; only this is a regular Combi. With 154 grams of CO2 coming out the tailpipe, this is the dirtiest Octavia of them all, belonging to emissions class D.

But it is pretty fast. The official numbers claim it will get from 0 to 100 km/h  (62 mph)in 7.5 seconds, thanks in part to the 4x4 system and the 6-speed DSG which afford the car the full 280 Nm of the 1.8-liter engine. For the record, that makes it faster than any diesel-powered Octavia RS Combi, which takes 7.7 or 8.0 seconds, depending on 4x4 availability.

So even though it doesn't have the cool 19-inch wheels, the body kit or a cool double exhaust, this regular Octavia can keep up with your typical BMW 320d.

You don't need that much power in a family wagon, and the launch control seems rather pointless. But the surprising performance reminds me of a vlog from Carwow's Mat Watson that I never shared.

He recorded the acceleration of a Skoda Kodiaq with the 150 PS version of the 2.0 TDI engine. And because he had to leave and couldn't wait for the video editing people to count up the seconds. Mat recorded ten different takes of what he believed the car would do... except it was faster.

Two or three years from now, things might look differently. I'm pretty sure they are never going to make another 1.8 TSI, while Volkswagen is hinting that TDIs aren't worth developing. Those poor Germans are just going to have to drive slowly on the autobahn.



