Porsche Boxster Spyder Drifting Is the Solution to the Garage Queen Problem

Fortunately, not all of those who are fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of highly collectible machines such as the Porsche Boxster Spyder go for the dreaded garage queen treatment. And we're here to bring you an example of the opposite attitude.

Going past the fancy roof, which does come with manual operation, we're talking about an uber-sharp proposal here. For one thing, this flat-six bearer tips the scales at just 2,811 lbs (make that 1,275 kg), which makes it a full 176 lbs (80 kg) lighter than a Boxster S from the same generation.



And while the boxer heart of the car delivers 320 hp, this sportscar come from an era when Porsche wouldn't limit the Spyder badge to the PDK tranny, with a six-speed manual also offered.



Speaking of the Spyder, we'll remind you that we recently



This badge is more important than ever for the mid-engined Porscha now that the German automotive producer has moved on to turbocharged engines. Make this turbo-four for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman.



Fortunately, the Spyder will maintain the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition, as will the 718 Porsche Cayman GT4, which we also recently



The rumor mill talks about the newcomers packing a downtuned version of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3's 4.0-liter flat-six. Of course, with the engine, which is based on the GT3 Cup racecar's heart, delivering 500 hp in GT3 trim, we're expecting quite a restraint for the mid-engined models, with a little over 400 hp being a reasonable output to expect.





