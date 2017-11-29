autoevolution
 

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Claims Nurburgring Lap Record From Alfa Romeo Giulia Q

29 Nov 2017, 7:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was the end of June when Jaguar lifted the veils off the XE SV Project 8, the quickest and most extreme road car ever produced by Jaguar. A heavily-modified XE with high-octane gasoline running through its veins, the SV Project 8 was crowned the new king of the ‘Ring. Not bad, isn’t it?
34 photos
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 record Nurburgring lap2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prototype with halogen headlights2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
Looking at the bigger picture, Jaguar is boasting about an 11-second faster lap than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on a 22.8-kilometer (14.2-mile) circuit. And what’s wrong with that is, the XE SV Project 8 is a hand-built car with over-the-top upgrades that has little to do with the XE. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, on the other hand, is much closer to lesser Giulia models and a lot cheaper than the XE SV Project 8. How much cheaper?

$187,500 compared to $73,500. In other words, the starting price of the XE SV Project 8 would get you two examples of Alfa Romeo’s super sedan, as well as one unit of the Giulia Ti. The huge difference in pricing combined with the small difference in lap times is why Jaguar’s Nurburgring record is – dare I say it – underwhelming at best. To boot, this little argument comes from a guy who got into cars because of Jaguar.

Limited to 300 copies, the XE SV Project 8 gets its mojo from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that develops 592 horsepower. That’s a lot more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio, though the devil is in the details. The most telling difference is how the two models send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the road, with the Jaguar boasting AWD versus Alfa Romeo’s RWD.

A record is a record, however, so tough luck to Alfa Romeo and better luck next time. Whoever will break the 7-minute 21-second lap time of the XE SV Project 8 won’t have it easy, but some voices claim that’s not the case because the new track surface will offer more grip than ever before, thus enabling harder cornering action.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Nurburgring Jaguar XE record jaguar POV sedan
press release
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  