Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Claims Nurburgring Lap Record From Alfa Romeo Giulia Q

It was the end of June when Jaguar lifted the veils off the XE SV Project 8, the quickest and most extreme road car ever produced by Jaguar. A heavily-modified XE with high-octane gasoline running through its veins, the SV Project 8 was crowned the new king of the ‘Ring
. Not bad, isn’t it?
34 photos
Looking at the bigger picture, Jaguar is boasting about an 11-second faster lap than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on a 22.8-kilometer (14.2-mile) circuit. And what’s wrong with that is, the XE SV Project 8 is a hand-built car with over-the-top upgrades that has little to do with the XE. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, on the other hand, is much closer to lesser Giulia models
and a lot cheaper than the XE SV Project 8. How much cheaper?
$187,500 compared to $73,500. In other words, the starting price of the XE SV Project 8 would get you two examples of Alfa Romeo’s super sedan
, as well as one unit of the Giulia Ti. The huge difference in pricing combined with the small difference in lap times is why Jaguar’s Nurburgring record is – dare I say it – underwhelming at best. To boot, this little argument comes from a guy who got into cars because of Jaguar.
Limited to 300 copies, the XE SV Project 8
gets its mojo from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that develops 592 horsepower. That’s a lot more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio, though the devil is in the details. The most telling difference is how the two models send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the road, with the Jaguar boasting AWD
versus Alfa Romeo’s RWD.
A record is a record, however, so tough luck to Alfa Romeo and better luck next time. Whoever will break the 7-minute 21-second lap time of the XE SV Project 8 won’t have it easy, but some voices claim that’s not the case because the new track surface
will offer more grip than ever before, thus enabling harder cornering action.