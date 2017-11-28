Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Does Stunning Nurburgring Lap without Even Trying

A Nurburgring lap that involves the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a match made in heaven, simply because the Rennsport Neunelfer was built for blitzing the track.

4 photos



This only comes to support the idea that you can have tons of thrills on the



While the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a 7:20 car, the stint we see here took 7:46. Nevertheless, you have to keep in mind that the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience sees participants using the Bridge to Gantry setup, which means skipping most of the track's main straight.



You'll notice a few occasions when traffic got in the way - when you hoon such a machine, you inevitably end up being quicker than most of the track fauna, so such episodes only come naturally. Alas, the Porscha also went through a yellow flag moment, as it passed an accident zone.



Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp. There's no reason to fret, though, since we've spied the Gen 2 GT3 RS on multiple occasions.



In fact, we are just months away from the introduction of the



And the freshest example of the sort comes from the white GT3 RS PDK in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. While this isn't a particularly quick lap, the mix delivered by the rear-engined animal remains intoxicating.This only comes to support the idea that you can have tons of thrills on the Green Hell without chasing the ultimate chronograph numbers. Nevertheless, we have to drop a few numbers to give you an idea of this lap's stopwatch side.While the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a 7:20 car, the stint we see here took 7:46. Nevertheless, you have to keep in mind that the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience sees participants using the Bridge to Gantry setup, which means skipping most of the track's main straight.You'll notice a few occasions when traffic got in the way - when you hoon such a machine, you inevitably end up being quicker than most of the track fauna, so such episodes only come naturally. Alas, the Porscha also went through a yellow flag moment, as it passed an accident zone.Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp. There's no reason to fret, though, since we've spied the Gen 2 GT3 RS on multiple occasions.In fact, we are just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS . And, given the 7:12.7 Ring lap time delivered by the 2018 GT3, we could see the newcomer joining the sub-7m club., with this bringing yet another victory for the endangered naturally aspirated breed. Speaking of which, the 500 hp 4.0-liter flat-six animating the example in the video below means the aural side of the clip is just as enticing as the visual one.