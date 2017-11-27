Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets GT2 RS Weissach Package Sticker Set

Not sure what to choose between the naturally aspirated wonder that is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and the all-out track animal that comes in the form of the 2018 911 GT2 RS? How about a hybrid involving elements from both Neunelfer specials?
And if you're not sure about how such a rear-engined melange could look like, the Miami Blue Porscha we have here is an example as good as any - we'll tip our pixels to the Rennlist forums for this pic (viat PTSRS on Instagram).
We're looking at a 991.2 GT3
, one whose owner has decided to go for the 911 GT2 RS
Weissach Package look. This comes from the pair of black stripes adorning the frunk lid and the roof of the machine, as well as from what we expect to be "Porsche" badging on the rear wing.
When it comes to the cabin of the GT3, we can see the yellow decorative element on the Alcantara-clad steering wheel, along with the bucket seats shared with the 918 Spyder. And the rollcage sitting behind the seats talks about the track dedication of this rear-engined animal.
Of course, this is but a sticker package, but we're expecting this Neunelfer to stand out like few others of its kind.
Note that Miami Blue and black aren't the only hues present on this GT3. We can also talk about yellow, the color used from the mirror caps and the said Porsche badging on the wing. The shade is also present on the brake calipers, signaling the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. Last, but certainly not least, this 911 GT3 comes with the classic silver wheels.
As you can imagine, such a livery will easily turn into an opinion splitter and we're expecting the owner of the 500 hp machine we have here to be well prepared for such reactions.
This is cool, a Miami Blue #9912GT3 with a GT2RS inspired livery. The various yellow accents compliments the Miami blue very well, good thing this owner opted for the PCCBs as well. :-) // photo found on Rennlist // #PTSGT4 #911GT3 #GT2RS #MiamiBlue
A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:33am PST