autoevolution
 

2019 Bentley Flying Spur Flies on Nurburgring Disguised as Porsche Panamera

27 Nov 2017, 12:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now that Bentley has gifted us with one of the most stunning looking coupes of the contemporary era (think: 2018 Continental GT), we're looking forward to Crew introducing the sedan incarnation of the vehicle. And we're here to show you the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur testing on the Nurburgring.
29 photos
2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur Test Mule (Porsche Panamera) Flies on Nurburgring2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur2019 Bentley Flying Spur rendering2019 Bentley Flying Spur rendering2019 Bentley Flying Spur renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports rendering
As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage below, a Porsche Panamera test mule serves the development purposes of the B machine. We ran a DVLA (the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) check and it seems that this test car is registered as a Bentley.

And if you zoom in on the tester, you'll notice provisional elements such as the fender extensions.

We'll remind you that we have also spied 2019 Flying Spur prototypes that have left the Panny base behind - you'll find such spyshots in the gallery above.

The Flying Spur will mirror the engine range of the new Conti GT, which means the luxury sedan will debut in W12 form. As such, you can expect the twin-turbo 6.0-liter monster under the hood to deliver 635 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twist.

Porsche's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 will reach both the two-door and the four-door models next year and there's one more powertrain we need to discuss.

We're talking about a plug-in hybrid. Once the Bentayga becomes the British automaker's first hybrid, the gas-electric revolution will spread to the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. The said powertrain, which will offer over 400 horses, is expected to be borrowed from the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (think: 2.9-liter V6), but previous DVLA checks involving prototypes have revealed the use of a 3.0-liter V6, as it was the case with the ex-generation Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

The first all-new Bentley Flying Spur since the 2005 model is set to make its debut at a major auto show next year, with the lavish sedan scheduled to land on the U.S. market as a 2019 model.

Meanwhile, we've added a set of renderings to the image gallery above, with these images giving you a respectable taste of things to come.

2019 Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Bentley Flying Spur Porsche Porsche Panamera nurburgring 2017 spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  