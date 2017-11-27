2019 Bentley Flying Spur Flies on Nurburgring Disguised as Porsche Panamera

Now that Bentley has gifted us with one of the most stunning looking coupes of the contemporary era (think: 2018 Continental GT
), we're looking forward to Crew introducing the sedan incarnation of the vehicle. And we're here to show you the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur testing on the Nurburgring.
As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage below, a Porsche Panamera test mule serves the development purposes of the B machine. We ran a DVLA (the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) check and it seems that this test car is registered as a Bentley.
And if you zoom in on the tester, you'll notice provisional elements such as the fender extensions.
We'll remind you that we have also spied 2019 Flying Spur prototypes that have left the Panny base behind - you'll find such spyshots in the gallery above.
The Flying Spur will mirror the engine range of the new Conti GT, which means the luxury sedan will debut in W12 form. As such, you can expect the twin-turbo 6.0-liter monster under the hood to deliver 635 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twist.
Porsche's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 will reach both the two-door and the four-door models next year and there's one more powertrain we need to discuss.
We're talking about a plug-in hybrid. Once the Bentayga becomes the British automaker's first hybrid, the gas-electric revolution will spread to the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. The said powertrain, which will offer over 400 horses, is expected to be borrowed from the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (think: 2.9-liter V6), but previous DVLA checks involving prototypes
have revealed the use of a 3.0-liter V6, as it was the case with the ex-generation Cayenne S E-Hybrid.
The first all-new Bentley Flying Spur since the 2005 model is set to make its debut at a major auto show next year, with the lavish sedan scheduled to land on the U.S. market as a 2019 model.
Meanwhile, we've added a set of renderings to the image gallery above, with these images giving you a respectable taste of things to come.