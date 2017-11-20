autoevolution
 

2018 SEAT Leon Cupra R 310 HP Testing on Nurburgring. Aiming for FWD Record?

We like to call machines such as the 2018 SEAT Leon Cupra R silent stars. You see, while we're talking about an important player on the hot hatch market, the somewhat hermetical nature of the compact means not all that many visitors included this on their list of top debuts at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show.
The Spanish automaker hasn't released the Nurburgring time of the 310 hp front-wheel-drive animal. Interestingly, the Leon Cupra R was spotted continuing Nurburgring testing after its debut took place, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The starting point for such a stopwatch value would have to be the 7:58.4 time of the Leon Cupra 280 DSG, but you can expect a hefty difference between the two.

In fact, it wouldn't surprise us to find out that the new Leon Cupra R is engaged in the fight for the FWD Nurburgring lap record battle.What about the competition?
We have to start with the Honda Civic Type R, which is the current holder of the Nurburgring FWD production vehicle lap record. The Japanese delight has grabbed the accolade from the cousin of the Leon Cupra, namely the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S.

However, unlike the Vee-Dub, which is a stripped-out track-savvy toy, the Honda uses a setup that also makes it suitable for the street. And this only makes the 7:38 chronograph number of the Type R even more impressive.

And we mustn't forget the 2018 Renault Megane RS. The uber-Renault, whose predecessor showed the BMW 1M Coupe how the Green Hell game is played back in the day, might have been unveiled, but the French automotive producer has yet to deliver the Ring number of the hot hatch.

So yes, this is an awesome time to be a front-paw hot hatch aficionado.

