Aston Martin V12 Vantage Test Car Turns Smoke Grenade in Nurburgring Testing

21 Nov 2017, 11:46 UTC ·
by
Earlier today, Aston Martin dropped the bomb by releasing the 2019 Vantage (more on this below). However, regardless of how extensive the press release is, this can't describe all the blood, sweat and tears that sit behind the birth of a go-fast machine such as the new Vantage. And we're here to deliver an example of this, one that comes from a Nurburgring testing session that took place earlier this year.
The said Green Hell adventure saw an Aston Martin V12 Vantage breaking down while flying on the Nordschleife. To be more precise, the Aston reportedly saw one of its coolant hoses quitting its job. As such, the fluid that inevitably leaked reached the hot parts of the V12 beast's engine compartment, hence the "smoke grenade" part of the title above.

And while we're not aware of the test car's exact purpose, this sighting makes for a brilliant opportunity to remind you of the rumors that talk about the future of the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.

You see, the two-seater has debuted with the Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the DB11 V8. Nevertheless, as it was the case with the now-replaced car, we're expecting V12 power to land later on in the Gaydon vehicle's life cycle, with the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that serve as the debut engine of the DB11 being the obvious candidate.

And while the 2019 Vantage was introduced with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, you can expect the go-fast tool to welcome a six-speed manual. 

Oh, and keep in mind that this is the first time when an Aston Martin is gifted with an electronically-controlled rear differential that features torque vectoring, so the drifting bits should be covered.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to get your hands on the 510 hp toy, you should be prepared to pay at least $149,995 for the thing.

