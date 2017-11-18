2019 Toyota Supra Spied Up Close And Personal, Flaunts 18" Michelin PSS Tires

autoevolution
 

We were expecting Toyota to show the Supra at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, but it turned out it was wishful thinking on our part. As it happens, Toyota is still testing the J29 at the Nurburgring, and the Japanese brand is getting increasingly closer to a verification prototype.
Misha Charoudin spotted the latest evolution of the J29 Supra parked outside the Pistenklause, the restaurant owned by Sabine Schmitz’s family, which serves the most delicious hot stone stake imaginable. Skipping the video to the 6:40 mark, we get a whole minute of up close and personal action with the Japanese counterpart of the soon-to-be-revealed G29 Z4.

Starting with the interior, here you’ll notice a round steering wheel instead of a more sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. The ZF 8HP transmission, on the other hand, borrows the gear lever we all know and love for BMW. Speaking of the gearbox, the next generation of the Supra is anticipated to be an auto-only affair compared to the stick shift and slushbox G29 Z4.

On the outside, the LED-accented headlights and taillights appear to be as close to production-ready as possible. The more interesting detail regarding the exterior is the choice of tires and wheels: 255/40 R18 at the front, 275/40 R18 at the rear, sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber.

275s at the rear is seriously good news for those who didn’t believe the Toyota-BMW partnership would result in a world-class sports car. Mind you, previous Supra prototypes spied at the ‘Ring were spotted with 19-inch tires. This, however, might have something to do with the choice in engines Toyota will offer for the J29 Supra. To the point, the bigger tires might be exclusive to the B58-powered M40i.

The M40i with Competition Package is coming to the G29 Z4 as the range-topping model, and the 3.0-liter inline-six is anticipated to develop 385 PS (380 horsepower). The model codes list for BMW and Toyota we've covered in a previous story, however, doesn't tell us if Toyota will get the Competition Package as well. In the worst case (and arguably most realistic) scenario, the Supra in M40i specification will offer 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque between 1,450 and 4,500 rpm.

