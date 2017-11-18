Agonizing BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Near Crash Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

autoevolution
 

As... just about any year we can remember, 2017 hasn't been kind to those who engaged in Nurburgring tourist drives without being properly prepared for the experience. And we're here to talk about an example that caught our eye in particular, due to the agonizing nature of the happening.
We're looking at a BMW E46 Coupe whose driver fell into the Schwedenkreuz trap. The two-door entered the high-speed bend sideways and the moments that followed saw the guy behind the wheel wrestling to bring the coup back in line.

Thanks to a combination of well-executed moves and sheer luck, the driver managed to keep the Bavarian machine from meeting the guardrail. However, we're expecting this stunt to have led to a generous dry cleaning bill - check out the prolonged struggle to avoid kissing the barriers on the sides of the circuit and you'll understand.

While you'll find the said Bimmer near crash at the 0:58 point of the video below, we'd stick around for the rest of the action. And that's because we're looking at a compilation that shows some of the most intense Ring crashes that took place this year.

Nevertheless, the said compilation doesn't include the 14-car pileup that took place earlier this month. We'll remind you that the event left at least two people injured, while over a dozen cars (the list is led by a Porsche 911 GT3 RS) were damaged in the accident.

Keep in mind that the 2017 Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) season comes to an end this weekend - as we recently showed you, snow didn't fail to stand in the way of those trying to enjoy the final days of the current season. And, as you might've guessed by now, the capricious weather obviously led to even more accidents, with this BMW M3 ka-bang moment being an example as good as any.

