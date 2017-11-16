autoevolution
 

Is This a Mercedes-AMG GT EV Test Mule? SLS AMG Electric Drive Hits Nurburgring

16 Nov 2017
Last month, the Mercedes-Benz SLS Electric Drive returned to the Nurburgring after a four-year absence. The tennis ball yellow shade of the machine obviously drew attention like nothing else, but the multitude of cameras and sensors covering the machine are more important.
Well, here we are, in the final days of the 2017 Nordschleife testing season, with the electron juice sipper still doing its thing on the infamous German track, as you can see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Given the array of cameras mounted on the car and the fact this was not alone in its Ring adventure, some could expect the EV to be used as a camera vehicle. However, there are at least two arguments that show this isn't the case.

First of all, if we check out the lower side of the supercar, we'll notice that the unusual wheel caps of the thing are loaded with stickers that pack white markings, with the latter also being present on the wheel arches, while sensors can be found right above.

Secondly, camera vehicles are usually matter black, with the aim being to avoid any unwanted reflections on the subject vehicle.

Since technology in the EV realm evolves at an astonishing pace, the hardware on the SLS AMG Electric Drive is no longer up to date. For one thing, the German automaker didn't sell too many units following the 2012 Paris Motor Show unveiling. And that's because the 751 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) delivered by the four wheel hub motors were mixed with a unsatisfactory 155-mile (250 km) driving range, as dictated by the 60 kWh battery pack. And the $500,000 price tag certainly didn't help.

However, the three-pointed star has come up with the EQ sub-brand meanwhile, with this destined exclusively to electric vehicles. And with the rumor mill talking about the Mercedes-AMG GT receiving an electric version by 2020, the adventures seen here could make for the first testing steps.

