Strange Machines Lapping the Nurburgring Are All About the Giggles

Many of those who engage in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures on the Nurburgring take such matters extremely seriously. However, there are also Ring Tourists whose sole purpose is to get the giggles, with the latter category ending up giving us reasons to smile.

And this is just one example that lets you know what to expect from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip shows some of the wackiest contraptions to have gone from Bridge to Gantry this year - keep in mind that we're dealing with the TF configuration of the Green Hell, which doesn't include the main straight.



Of course, the kind of Nordschleife action seen here brings other advantages besides the smiles mentioned above.



For one thing, the moderate pace used by most drivers of such machines means crashes are probably out of the question. Sure, not pushing one's vehicle on the Nurburgring might sound like defeating the purpose of visiting the place, but at least this might be a way to a avoid the dreaded fluid spill pileups.



And, as those of you tuned into our Ring tales are well aware, coolant and oil ending up on the track have caused some pretty nasty accidents this year



While not taking their lapping action seriously, these drivers also avoid receiving a ban. The two main reasons behind being banished from the Ring have to do with either drifting or timing one's lap.



We'll remind you that the Ring management recently made efforts to reinforce the no-lap-timing rule



