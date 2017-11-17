autoevolution
 

2019 SsangYong Korando C300 Spied Wearing Tivoli Bodywork

17 Nov 2017, 14:53 UTC ·
by
After overhauling the Rexton, SsangYong is now working on the all-new Korando. Slotted between the Tivoli and Rexton, the Korando C200 is the oldest model in the range. How old? As in seven years old in 2017.
Codenamed C300 and scheduled to roll into dealerships in 2019, the all-new Korando has been caught testing in the southernmost part of Europe. Disguised as a Tivoli with a longer wheelbase and a modified body shell, the prototype is most likely a test vehicle for the newcomer’s platform.

Not to be confused with the Tivoli EV confirmed for 2019/2020, the Korando’s rear underbody hides a generous muffler and an exhaust tip exiting on the left-hand side of the bumper. Up front, right behind the lower part of the bumper, you’ll notice what appears to be the engine’s radiator or intercooler, thus confirming the prototype is powered by fossil fuel.

In addition to the Tivoli EV, SsangYong plans to offer two more electric models, one of which coming in the form of the Korando EV. The ICE-powered versions, meanwhile, will make use of the tried-and-tested 1.6-liter turbo diesel found in the Tivoli and an all-new 1.5-liter turbo engine with direct injection technology. FWD by nature, the 2019 Korando will be offered with AWD for those who can’t do without off-road capability.

In comparison to the C200, the Korando C300 is expected to get a side-hinged tailgate instead of the current generation’s hatchback rear door. Underpinned by a stretched evolution of the Tivoli platform, the Korando C300 benefits from the technical know-how of parent company Mahindra.

The Indian automaker is leading the electric powertrain development for the South Korean brand, with the Korando EV expected to offer 300 kilometers (186 miles) from a full charge of the lithium-ion battery. If, however, Mahindra can’t pull off such a task, then there’s always the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain instead of an all-electric setup.

Hybridization is something SsangYong has on its mind for a few years now, but chief executive officer Johng-sik Choi made it clear all-electric is the way to go in the long run. And with the all-new Korando, SsangYong hopes to increase production volume to 250,000 cars per year by 2019.
