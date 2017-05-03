autoevolution

Korean Pontiac Aztek: A White SsangYong Rodius Looks Even More Like a Yacht

 
3 May 2017, 14:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The title of "world's ugliest car" is a relative thing. The Pontiac Aztek held it until appearing in Breaking Bad, after which it went to the Korean SsangYong Rodius.
Of course, the Rodius is well known for its appearances on Top Gear, the most recent of which was in the last episode of season 24.

Inspired by the Rodius' yacht-derived design, Rory and Matt converted one for sea use, complete with a "grand piano," a minibar and powerful engines.

But the Brits will never make something cool; they just don't have it in them. For instance, the British practically invented the small convertible sportscar, but they lost it to Mazda. And what about their idea of an American muscle car, the Ford Capri, which didn't quite stick?

Unless the Rodius somehow appears in the next Brad Pitt movie, it's still going to be considered the ugliest car in the world. But that can also be a good thing.

Perhaps due to its rarity, the SssangYong oddball model is holding its value well. For example, this 2WD model with a 2.7-liter diesel engine costs €7,800. It's ten years old, and in that time, most craptastic cars would have depreciated to about a sixth of their value. But maybe the white paint ties it in with the nautical theme.

As the story goes, the first-generation MPV, sold between 2004 and 2013, was designed by Ken Greenley, the former head of the automotive design course at the Royal College of Art in London. His goal was to capture the essence of a luxury yacht, for which reason he designed a Z-shape in the D-pillar. Its proportions are also boat-like, with a 3-meter wheelbase, 2.1-ton curb weight and seating for seven people.

pontiac aztek SsangYong SsangYong Rodius Top Gear
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our SSANGYONG Testdrives:

2015 SSANGYONG Tivoli 67