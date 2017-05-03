Korean Pontiac Aztek: A White SsangYong Rodius Looks Even More Like a Yacht

The title of "world's ugliest car" is a relative thing. The Pontiac Aztek
held it until appearing in Breaking Bad, after which it went to the Korean SsangYong Rodius.
Of course, the Rodius is well known for its appearances on Top Gear, the most recent of which was in the last episode of season 24.
Inspired by the Rodius' yacht-derived design, Rory and Matt
converted one for sea use, complete with a "grand piano," a minibar and powerful engines.
But the Brits will never make something cool; they just don't have it in them. For instance, the British practically invented the small convertible sportscar, but they lost it to Mazda. And what about their idea of an American muscle car, the Ford Capri, which didn't quite stick?
Unless the Rodius somehow appears in the next Brad Pitt movie, it's still going to be considered the ugliest car in the world. But that can also be a good thing.
Perhaps due to its rarity, the SssangYong oddball model is holding its value well. For example, this 2WD model with a 2.7-liter diesel engine costs €7,800
. It's ten years old, and in that time, most craptastic cars would have depreciated to about a sixth of their value. But maybe the white paint ties it in with the nautical theme.
As the story goes, the first-generation MPV
, sold between 2004 and 2013, was designed by Ken Greenley, the former head of the automotive design course at the Royal College of Art in London. His goal was to capture the essence of a luxury yacht, for which reason he designed a Z-shape in the D-pillar. Its proportions are also boat-like, with a 3-meter wheelbase, 2.1-ton curb weight and seating for seven people.