2018 SsangYong Rexton Coming To The UK This Fall, Priced From GBP 27,500

More on this:

1 Watch Some SsangYong Pickup Truck Racing from New Zealand

2 Korean Pontiac Aztek: A White SsangYong Rodius Looks Even More Like a Yacht

3 2018 SsangYong Rexton (Y400) Flagship SUV Revealed

4 SsangYong Teases Y400, Describes It As Being A “Premium Authentic SUV”