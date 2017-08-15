2018 SsangYong Rexton Coming To The UK This Fall, Priced From GBP 27,500

Classified as a mid-size SUV
, the 2018 SsangYong Rexton
will arrive in the United Kingdom from £27,500 for the entry-level EX Manual. Opt for the seven-speed automatic transmission, which adds more sophisticated rear suspension to the menu, and you’re looking at £29,500 on the road. The mid-range ELX model is available with both transmissions, whereas the £37,500 Ultimate trim comes exclusively with the Mercedes-Benz 7G-Tronic slushbox.
Regardless of tranny and grade, there’s only one engine available for the UK
-spec Rexton. e-XDi 220 is its name, it displaces 2.2 liters, and it’s good for 181 PS (179 bhp) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. Scheduled to arrive at British dealers in October 2017, the all-new SsangYong Rexton is the ideal vehicle for caravanning thanks to a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tons.
From the get-go, the Rexton EX comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning
, 8-inch infotainment, seven seats, parking sensors both front and rear, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, and even autonomous emergency braking. For goodies such as Nappa leather upholstery and the bigger infotainment system, the ELX fits the bill nicely. For all the bells and whistles, including 3D around-view monitoring, go for the Ultimate trim level.
Also standard is the four-wheel-drive system
, which engages the front axle electronically. Both high and low-ratio modes are built into the 4WD
system for adequate on- and off-road capability, with the Rexton boasting approach and departure angles of 20.5 and 22.2 degrees, respectively.
“Rexton is the second addition to our all-new model lineup,”
declared Paul Williams, chief executive officer of SsangYong Motor UK. “SsangYong is committed to introducing a new car every year for the next three years, which includes a pickup truck derived from Rexton early in 2018."