BMW M3 Snowy Nurburgring Crash Is a Quick Driving Lesson

The Nurburgring got covered in snow over the past weekend and you don't need a master's degree in track day sessions to figure out that such weather didn't exactly lead to a winter wonderland.

If we factor in some Nurburgring corners that are difficult to negotiate be definition, we end up with serious accident potential.



And one of the machines that kissed the guardrail over the weekend was an



How come? Well, it all depends on the tires used by the machine, with the line chose by the driver obviously also playing an important role here.



And while we're not sure of the rubber packed by the 430 hp rear-wheel-drive sedan, we can tell you that the driver made a costly mistake, getting back on the power before the car returned to a straight position.



As such, it didn't take long for the Bavarian animal to go sideways. The guy behind the wheel chose not to try and fight the slide - truth be told, countersteering and using the throttle to fight the rear end dance could've made things worse, increasing the momentum of the car.



Alas, as mentioned above, the whole episode ended with the M3's nose hitting the protection element on the side of the track, albeit with the impact not being the serious kind.



While you'll find the BMW M3 crash at the 3:45 point of the video below, there are also other spicy moments worthy of your attention, such as the



