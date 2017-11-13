14-Car Nurburgring Pileup Looks Horrendous, Destroys Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) laps might be reverie material, but anybody willing to engage in such adventures must always be prepared for the worse. We are, of course, talking about the vicious accidents that take place during such track stints.

The video, which seems to have been captured using a helmet camera, brings us the perspective of a track-prepped E30 BMW 3 Series driver.



And while the previous reports talked about a



In fact, just before the E30 driver exits his car, we can see another vehicle parked on the side of the track (this could be a Renault Clio RS) and we can't help but wonder if this is the car that can be blamed for the rumored coolant spill.



Sadly, the crash led to at least two people being hospitalized, while the list of machines ruined in the accident can easily give on a headache. GT3 RS aside, we're talking about speeding animals such as an Mk2 Audi TT RS, a SEAT Leon Cupra Estate, along with a host of BMWs and others - a Noble M400 was also present, but we're not sure about the damage here.



As for why a marshall wasn't present on the site (a yellow flag could've led to much lighter consequences), we still don't have an asnwer.



Regardless, a fluid spill can easily be described as the worst thing that can happen on the Green Hell and you should keep thing in mind while hooning your machine.



