Mercedes-AMG's New Bike Is Priced as Absurd as Its Motivation

Mercedes-AMG has a history of creating expensive bicycles to commemorate certain events. Considering it can also launch power boats
, we guess a two-wheeled vehicle isn't that bad after all.
However, the thing that makes the ROTWILD racing bike R.S2 Limited-Edition "Beast of Green Hell" special - apart from its never-ending name - is where it gets its very exact pricing of 7,109 euros (19 percent VAT included).
While others brands would have settled for a mention in the name of the product or a more or less discreet decal on the bike itself, Mercedes
-AMG
chose to reproduce the Nurburgring lap time obtained by the GT R
sports car in its price. That's right, the marketing department got lazy and decided to let the price of the bike be set by how fast the car went 'round the Nordschleife.
Not that it's too expensive given other Mercedes-AMG bikes in the past were closer to the 10,000 euros mark. Besides, once you go into detail, it might not even be that much. For instance, the carbon fiber frame is built by hand and has a longer list of technologies used than most automobile chassis.
The light yet strong material is also used for the bicycle's 29-inch wheels, which grant it effortless acceleration and strong deceleration when braking. The mass is kept as close to the center of the wheel as possible for a more neutral behavior.
All the equipment is produced by Japanese specialist SHIMANO including the all-important drivetrain and shifters as well as the brakes. The tribute racing bicycle is available for order only from ROTWILD, so don't go looking for one in your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.
The ROTWILD racing bike R.S2 Limited-Edition "Beast of the Green Hell" is the third time Mercedes-AMG has collaborated with the German bike specialist. The previous two efforts came in 2013 and in 2015, but they were both mountain bikes (despite the latter being inspired by the AMG GT S)
