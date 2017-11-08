autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Technically Goes Off-Road Near Nurburgring

8 Nov 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With its rumored debut at the Detroit Motor Show this next January getting closer, sightings of the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class - be it in its base form or in AMG flavor - are showing up at a higher than ever rate. And since it's the mighty G-Wagen we're talking about, it's not like we can ignore them.
15 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464)
The big news about the new G-Class, the one where all the rest of the changes stem from is that it'll get a totally new platform. That means it'll be larger on almost all fronts, but also lighter - up to 880 lb (400 kg) are said to be missing compared to the previous generation.

That, together with a modified suspension system - it is a new platform after all - should make the G-Class handle better on the road, which is an area where it needs all the help it can get. The new electro-mechanical steering system might have something to say about that, but overall we expect the G-Wagon to behave more nicely on the pavement.

Normally, that would put a question mark over its off-road abilities, but unless everyone at Mercedes-Benz has gone mad, the G-Wagen should remain the capable four-by-four we all know and love. If not, we riot.

If you're very technical about things, then this clip provides us with the first off-road excursion of the 2019 G-Class. Right about the 2:10 mark, the SUV can be seen running both of its right wheels over the curb in a bend, thus leaving the road with half of the vehicle for the briefest of moments. Since the footage is shot just outside the Nurburgring, it's much more likely the driver was returning from a stint out on the track and did not have time to exit the vibrator-hugging mode.

Based on the front bumper and the absence of the side exhausts, we're not looking at an AMG version. However, it does have AMG wheels and the engine is definitely running on gasoline as it produces a very nice-sounding hum. Are we looking at one of the new inline-six engines? It would appear so.

The G-Class is one of those untouchable models, so even when a completely new generation is announced, we expect the differences to be implemented most discreetly. The interior might be the place where the biggest change happens, but we're yet to lay our eyes on it. On the other hand, we're also two months away from the official reveal, assuming there won't be any leaks, so we can remain patient for a bit longer.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class mercedes-Benz G-Class G-Class G-Wagen spy video Nurburgring
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  