2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Technically Goes Off-Road Near Nurburgring

The big news about the new G-Class, the one where all the rest of the changes stem from is that it'll get a totally new platform. That means it'll be larger on almost all fronts, but also lighter - up to 880 lb (400 kg) are said to be missing compared to the previous generation.
That, together with a modified suspension system - it is a new platform after all - should make the G-Class handle better on the road, which is an area where it needs all the help it can get. The new electro-mechanical steering system might have something to say about that, but overall we expect the G-Wagon to behave more nicely on the pavement.
Normally, that would put a question mark over its off-road abilities, but unless everyone at Mercedes-Benz
has gone mad, the G-Wagen should remain the capable four-by-four we all know and love. If not, we riot.
If you're very technical about things, then this clip provides us with the first off-road excursion of the 2019 G-Class. Right about the 2:10 mark, the SUV
can be seen running both of its right wheels over the curb in a bend, thus leaving the road with half of the vehicle for the briefest of moments. Since the footage is shot just outside the Nurburgring, it's much more likely the driver was returning from a stint out on the track and did not have time to exit the vibrator-hugging mode.
Based on the front bumper and the absence of the side exhausts, we're not looking at an AMG version
. However, it does have AMG
wheels and the engine is definitely running on gasoline as it produces a very nice-sounding hum. Are we looking at one of the new inline-six engines? It would appear so.
The G-Class is one of those untouchable models, so even when a completely new generation is announced, we expect the differences to be implemented most discreetly. The interior might be the place where the biggest change happens, but we're yet to lay our eyes on it. On the other hand, we're also two months away from the official reveal, assuming there won't be any leaks, so we can remain patient for a bit longer.