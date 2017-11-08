2019 BMW X3 M Storms Nurburgring, Debut Imminent

autoevolution
Back in June, when the third generation of the BMW X3 debuted, the German automaker skipped the M incarnation of the compact Sports Activity Vehicle. However, the 2019 BMW X3 M is extremely close to its debut, which means the Nurburgring spy video of the crossover we've brought along might be one of the last.
Truth be told, the now-retired second-generation X3 was softer than the original car, with the 2019 X3 M being one of the ways in which the third incarnation of the crossover aims to regain the lost driving dynamics ground.

We've seen F97 X3 M prototypes lifting their front wheels on the Nordschleife on multiple occasions, with the powersliding delivered by the prototype we have here only confirming our tail-happy expectations.

Under the hood, we'll find a twin-turbo 3.0-liter with at least 450 hp. And with BMW currently working on the S58, an evolution of the current straight-six animating the M3 and M4, this seems a likely candidate for the SAV.

And with the competition having already passed the 500 hp border (think: Ring SUV record-holding Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S and still-testing Jaguar F-Pace SVR), we're expecting the Bavarian model to play the handling card. Of course, the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift, which should become the most engaging SUV ever released, won't cut the X3 M any slack.

Going past the dynamic adventure displayed in the video below, we'll remind you that the F97 X3 M has already shown up on the Green Hell in almost camo-free form.

As such, we've added the spyshots snapped on the said occasion to the gallery above, so you can check out the super-SAV in detail.

The German automaker is currently in the midst of a crossover assault, one that will see the new X3 being joined by the second-generation X4.

Now that the 2018 X2 has landed next to the second-generation X1, the Bavarian engineers can focus on continuing the development of the 2019 X5. The high-riding model that kickstarted BMW's SAV revolution is set to land next year, with the model introducing the first all-new platform since 2007.

Then there's the BMW X7. Now in its advanced development stages, the full-sized Bimmer, which has been previewed by the brutish-looking Concept X7 iPerformance , will bring the German carmaker into seven-seater territory for the first time.

