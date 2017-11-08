2019 BMW X3 M Storms Nurburgring, Debut Imminent

Back in June, when the third generation of the BMW X3 debuted, the German automaker skipped the M incarnation of the compact Sports Activity Vehicle. However, the 2019 BMW X3 M is extremely close to its debut, which means the Nurburgring spy video of the crossover we've brought along might be one of the last.

16 photos



Truth be told, the now-retired second-generation X3 was softer than the original car, with the 2019 X3 M being one of the ways in which the third incarnation of the crossover aims to regain the lost driving dynamics ground.We've seen F97 X3 M prototypes lifting their front wheels on the Nordschleife on multiple occasions, with the powersliding delivered by the prototype we have here only confirming our tail-happy expectations.Under the hood, we'll find a twin-turbo 3.0-liter with at least 450 hp. And with BMW currently working on the S58, an evolution of the current straight-six animating the M3 and M4, this seems a likely candidate for the SAV.And with the competition having already passed the 500 hp border (think: Ringrecord-holding Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Mercedes-GLC63 S and still-testing Jaguar F-Pace SVR), we're expecting the Bavarian model to play the handling card. Of course, the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift , which should become the most engaging SUV ever released, won't cut the X3 M any slack.Going past the dynamic adventure displayed in the video below, we'll remind you that the F97 X3 M has already shown up on the Green Hell in almost camo-free form.As such, we've added the spyshots snapped on the said occasion to the gallery above, so you can check out the super-SAV in detail.The German automaker is currently in the midst of a crossover assault, one that will see the new X3 being joined by the second-generation X4.Now that the 2018 X2 has landed next to the second-generation X1, the Bavarian engineers can focus on continuing the development of the 2019 X5 . The high-riding model that kickstarted BMW's SAV revolution is set to land next year, with the model introducing the first all-new platform since 2007.Then there's the BMW X7 . Now in its advanced development stages, the full-sized Bimmer, which has been previewed by the brutish-looking Concept X7 iPerformance , will bring the German carmaker into seven-seater territory for the first time.