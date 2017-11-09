autoevolution
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Sets Nurburgring Estate Record with 7:45 Blitz Lap

9 Nov 2017, 12:23 UTC ·
by
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon is the kind of machine that can easily convert an aficionado to the family car religion. And Affalterbach's dog hauler has just gotten even cooler, with the E63 S having set a Nurburgring wagon record.
To be more precise, the estate incarnation of the E63 S managed to lap the Nordschleife in 7:45.19 and yes, the thing was riding on its factory tires.

In fact, the blitz lap came as part of a Sport Auto test. And the fact that this is an independent test coming from a respected German mag means that a factory adventure might deliver an even sweeter time.

Even so, the chronograph number delivered by the wagon is well within the target announced by Mercedes-AMG before the release of the E 63, with the automaker stating that the monster would deliver a sub-7:50 lap time.

One decade ago, a Ring time like the one we have here required AMG to deploy a CLK63 Black Series on the infamous German track, but we must mention that the advances in tire technology play an important role here.

Keep in mind that the Wagon version of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is about 110 kg (make that 242 lbs) meatier than the sedan, so we're dealing with a machine that sits above two tons here.

And the 612 HP animal delivers tons of thrills while impressing the stopwatch. For one thing, zooming in on the piece of footage that documents the record, you'll notice that Christian Gebhardt, the editor behind the wheel, has quite a bit of countersteering work to do - as usual with Sport Auto feats, the full lap was caught on camera.

Speaking of which, we're advising you to check out each and every moment of the footage, with the behemoth delivering plenty of thrills throughout the video.

