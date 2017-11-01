Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coolant Spill Causes 14-Car Nurburgring Crash

This week has seen the Nurburgring opening its gates to tourists for one of the last times this year. That said, the 2017 Touristenfahrten season, which will come to an end later this month, was marked by a 14-car pileup.

4 photos



The Lava Orange-dressed



Since we're talking about a high-velocity section of the track, the slippery incident meant that 13 other cars crashed after the 911 met the barrier on the side of the circuit.



Two drivers were taken to the hospital, with the



Normally, a track marshal stationed on the said straight should signal incidents such as the one involving the Porsche, but it seems that this crucial safety measure was missing at the time.



"Drivers involved in the incident report that there was no flag marshal present and no yellow lights shown at T13. Obviously there’s a reaction time involved with any incident. But that’s still disappointing. Several drivers left their cars to try and warn others, only to narrowly avoid being hit themselves," BTG explains.



With Nurburgring management having recently made efforts to improve safety, here's to hoping that the track officials will turn to safety infrastructure investments rather than impose new limitations for the 2018 season. The accident took place yersteday and it all started with a fluid spill, as explained by Ring-obsessed Bridge To Gantry . Unlike your typical spill, which involves a hot hatch or a BMW beaten to hell and back, this one came from a Porsche 911 GT3 RS belonging to the current 991 generation.The Lava Orange-dressed Rennsport Neunelfer , which you can see in one of the images above, saw one of its coolant hoses quitting its job just as the track special was heading into Hatzenbach.Since we're talking about a high-velocity section of the track, the slippery incident meant that 13 other cars crashed after the 911 met the barrier on the side of the circuit.Two drivers were taken to the hospital, with the police report one the matter showing that one of them having to be extracted from his Audi by cutting the vehicle - the man required emergency assistance, so his was airlifted to the hospital.Normally, a track marshal stationed on the said straight should signal incidents such as the one involving the Porsche, but it seems that this crucial safety measure was missing at the time."Drivers involved in the incident report that there was no flag marshal present and no yellow lights shown at T13. Obviously there’s a reaction time involved with any incident. But that’s still disappointing. Several drivers left their cars to try and warn others, only to narrowly avoid being hit themselves," BTG explains.With Nurburgring management having recently made efforts to improve safety, here's to hoping that the track officials will turn to safety infrastructure investments rather than impose new limitations for the 2018 season.