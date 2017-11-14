2019 BMW M2 Competition Battles Porsches and AMGs on the Nurburgring

The BMW M2 is one of the most fun cars you can have today. As the spiritual successor of the BMW 1 Series M, it couldn't have been any other way, but even though it's not exactly as mental as its forerunner, it's still an excellent driver's car.

5 photos



"Make things better" might as well have been the brief for the M2 Competition as well since the track-oriented sports car is essentially a go-faster version of the standard M2. That means more power, less weight and a slight improvement on the already wonderful handling.



The extra oomph is said to come via an engine transplant, with the donor being the larger



Not much is known about the weight drop, but you can safely assume it will be achieved through a wider use of



The performance figures of the current



One of the best things about the Competition model is that that it's going to keep the six-speed manual transmission option of the M2 alive, meaning it should be the last M Division model that comes with a stick. The release date is said to be sometime around next summer, so expect to see more of these videos in the coming months.



The video below shows the new Bimmer on the painted asphalt of the Nurburgring circuit, and within the first seconds, it almost gave us a heart attack. The shots show an empty corner of the track, and while our eyes don't see anything, we can definitely hear something very mean-sounding approaching.



Unfortunately, it's not the BMW M2 Competition, but what looks to be a



