2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Hunts Down BMW M2 Competition on Nurburgring

Some Nurburgring prototypes' production fate is more predictable than others'. So if, for instance, everybody knows that the Porsche 911 tester wearing a 2018 GT3 nose and a huge wing at the back will turn into the 991.2 GT3 RS, we can't say the same thing about the pair of test cars we're here to discuss, namely the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and the 2019 BMW M2 Competition.

The M2 is one of the most rewarding sportscars you'll find in a showroom today, but the Bavarian machine is obviously no match for the Mercedes- AMG GT (the latter is nicknamed Beast Of The Green Hell, remember?).



So far, we know that both are on their way to receiving even sharper versions, but, from this point on, we're entering speculation realm.



We'll start with the Affalterbach monster, which is expected to leave the 585 hp GT R trailing in its wake - we seem to be dealing with a pair of prototypes, one that's fully camouflaged and one disguised as a GT R that only has the rear lid covered in camo.



The supercar, whose raison d'etre is to slay the Nurburgring production car lap record-holding Porsche 911 GT2 RS (



Expect a diet, one that, for instance, involves a plastic rear window, as well as a firepower upgrade that will take the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 past the 600 hp border.



As for the Bimmer, the hotter M2 we have here is expected to hit the market next summer, wearing the Competition badge.



The BMW M2 Competition could replace the "standard" model, with the thing expected to pack a detuned M3/M4 engine that would deliver at least 405 hp. Purists should be happy, since forum chat mentions a six-speed manual offered alongside the seven-speed dual-clutch M-DCT tranny.



As with the CS-labeled M3 and M4, the newcomer will feature a moderate lightweight treatment involving CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) goodies, as well as a more aggressive overall setup.



