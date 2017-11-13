autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Musk Promises the Tela Semi Unveil "Will Blow Your Mind into Another Dimension"

13 Nov 2017, 12:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With only three days remaining until the much delayed Tesla Semi Truck presentation, Elon Musk takes to Twitter once more to build up some hype around his company's (and the world's) first electric semi truck.
23 photos
Tesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain conceptTesla Allterrain concept
The prototype was supposed to be unveiled in September, but due to the escalating problems with the Model 3 production, the event was pushed back twice all the way to November 16. Talking about the Model 3 situation, Musk called it "production hell" and said the company was at Level 9, which was rock bottom. He says they've now managed to climb back to Level 8 and should be cruising out of the very deep pit that saw Tesla deliver only 220 units of the all-new electric sedan during the third quarter.

Now that it's kind of been sorted out, Musk is free to focus on the next important project, which is the Semi truck. The electric hauler has been teased twice, the latest coming just recently when the company started sending out official invitations. The darkened images don't show a great deal, but we can very clearly see a sleek profile with a lot more accent place on aerodynamics than with regular trucks.

One image claimed to have caught the truck resting in an area where Tesla is known to test its vehicles while a video showed a mule pulling away effortlessly with a trailer behind it. That's about the extent of information we have on the truck from other sources outside Elon Musk.

And the CEO has been quite busy building up expectations for the Semi. He called it a "beast," he said it would win in a tug-of-war contest with a diesel truck while going uphill, and he laughed off all the media speculation and reports about its specs saying the real ones would be better.

Now that the release is drawing near, Musk posted another Tweet that's full of praise for the electric truck. Announcing the event, he says the "Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun..."

Let's just hope he isn't referring to his abysmal oratorical skills reaching a new low when he says the event would "blow our minds away," but is talking about the truck instead. Whatever the case, we'll be here to report.
Tesla Semi Tesla semi truck electric truck Tesla Inc. Elon Musk
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll TESLA MOTORS models  