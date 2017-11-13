Musk Promises the Tela Semi Unveil "Will Blow Your Mind into Another Dimension"

The prototype was supposed to be unveiled in September, but due to the escalating problems with the Model 3
production, the event was pushed back twice all the way to November 16. Talking about the Model 3 situation, Musk called it "production hell" and said the company was at Level 9, which was rock bottom. He says they've now managed to climb back to Level 8 and should be cruising out of the very deep pit that saw Tesla deliver only 220 units of the all-new electric sedan during the third quarter.
Now that it's kind of been sorted out, Musk is free to focus on the next important project, which is the Semi truck. The electric hauler has been teased twice, the latest coming just recently when the company started sending out official invitations. The darkened images don't show a great deal
, but we can very clearly see a sleek profile with a lot more accent place on aerodynamics than with regular trucks.
One image claimed to have caught the truck resting in an area where Tesla
is known to test its vehicles while a video showed a mule
pulling away effortlessly with a trailer behind it. That's about the extent of information we have on the truck from other sources outside Elon Musk.
And the CEO has been quite busy building up expectations for the Semi. He called it a "beast," he said it would win in a tug-of-war contest with a diesel truck while going uphill, and he laughed off all the media speculation and reports about its specs saying the real ones would be better
.
Now that the release is drawing near, Musk posted another Tweet that's full of praise for the electric truck. Announcing the event, he says the "Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun..."
Let's just hope he isn't referring to his abysmal oratorical skills reaching a new low when he says the event would "blow our minds away," but is talking about the truck instead. Whatever the case, we'll be here to report.