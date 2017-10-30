2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Threatens 911 GT2 RS on The Nurburgring

The Nurburgring war between Porsche and Mercedes-AMG is nothing new and while the 911 GT2 RS might be the King (Kong) of the infamous German track for now, Affalterbach does plan to challenge that status. And this is where the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series steps in.

5 photos



We've spied the supercar on multiple occasions and while it does tick all the right boxes for the Black Series label, we can't be sure the prototype will get this badge.



For one thing, Mercedes- AMG could save this moniker for the very end of the rear-wheel-drive animal's life cycle and come up with a road-going version of the



Nevertheless, you can expect the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the long hood of the machine to go past the 600 hp border - listening to the uber-aggressive shifting soundtrack in the piece of Nurburgring spy footage below talks about the aggression of the powertrain.



Then there's the inevitable diet of the car. So far, we've noticed that the rear window is made of plastic and this is just one of the weight-saving measures used to bring this athlete under the spotlights.



As for the Nurburgring number of the future Mercedes-AMG GT derivative, we have two things to take into account.



First of all, the GT R has delivered a



Secondly, since the 700 hp GT2 RS can lap the Nordschleife in 6:47.3, we expect Affalterbach engineers to keep whipping the prototype on the Ring until it beats this time (the beast is expected to land next year). Meanwhile, we'll keep an eye out for any info that could shed some light on the badge of the rear-wheel-drive hero.



