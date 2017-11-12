autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Is the BMW M550i xDrive Faster than a Lexus GS F?

12 Nov 2017, 18:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Right now, Lexus makes only two real F models, with powerful engines, and a whole bunch of cars with the F Sport look but not the grunt.
5 photos
BMW M550i xDrive vs. F10 BMW M5BMW M550i xDrive vs. F10 BMW M5BMW M550i xDrive vs. F10 BMW M5BMW M550i xDrive vs. F10 BMW M5
Judging just by the badge, the M550i shouldn't be a match. It's an M Performance model, just like the M240i. But that badge also reveals that there's a V8 under the hood. So the competition is fair, right?

Well, we kind of expected the Lexus GS F to lose because it's a lot slower than the outgoing M5. Thanks to its AWD system and M tuning bits, the M550i is now the fastest version of the 5 Series ever made, at least when it comes to off-the-line sprints.

By now, you already know that TFL likes to test at a mile above sea level. That means there's less oxygen in the air, which usually influences the outcome of races. But the M550i crushes the GS F in such a convincing way that we know it will be faster anywhere in the world... except for manybe around a track.

We really think that a rolling race would have revealed Lexus still has an edge. After all, the 4.4-liter BMW engine makes just 456 horsepower while the 5.0-liter in the Lexus produces 467-hp. Plus it's a whole lot lighter!

Sooner or later, Lexus is going to have its own twin-turbo V8 engine. We don't know if they will ever go down the AWD road. Many people say that the Japanese automaker is the only one with old-school driving thrills that aren't channeled through selectable modes or electronic nannies.

We think the M550i is the least unique M Performance model yet built. I mean, the M240i has those cool seats and the same number of turbochargers as the M2. The M760Li, meanwhile, is the only Bimmer with a V12 (save for the 760Li sister model, obviously). That said, it's kind of a V8 performance bargain.

BMW M550i xDrive lexus gs f Lexus BMW
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  